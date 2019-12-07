The Logan View chapter of the National Honor Society inducted its new members during an evening ceremony in early November. The speaker for the evening was Erin Johnson.
Students that were inducted were seniors Noah Fowler, Jennifer Garcia, and Rebecca Wulf. Juniors were Emma Hilbers, Josie Kahlandt, Garrett Kriete, Bobbi Reppert, Ellie Smith, and Valerie Uehling. The sophomores were Kayl Francis and Rebekka Jay. Senior Preston Kotik, the President of NHS, began the ceremony with an explanation of NHS. Seniors Rhianna Hagerbaumer, Elizabeth Polk, Reagan Klein, and Elizabeth Hull explained each of the four pillars of the National Honor Society - scholarship, leadership, service, and character.
Members of National Honor Society recently completed a service project by picking up trash along the Highway 77 near the school. Congratulations to the newly inducted members of the Logan View National Honor Society.
