A special group of visitors from Germany made a visit to our area last week. The group of 32 travelers were from the area of Oldenburg, Germany and were here touring the Midwest with stops in and around Hooper and Scribner with a special stop at Logan View.
Tour guide Wolfgang Grams explained to people here, what he called the ‘Little Oldenburg Migration’, where years ago, many residents from the Oldenburg area immigrated to our area and settled in and around our communities. Oldenburg is in the Northwestern part of Germany, about 100 miles from Hamburg, along the North Sea.
The group traveling from Germany made stops at the at the Musbach Museum in Scribner and enjoyed dinner at Z’s Restaurant followed by rides provided by the Scribner Volunteer Fire Department. From there they toured the cattle operation at Scott and Duane Mueller’s farms and then proceeded to St. Paul’s Lutheran in Hooper to tour the cemetery there. The final stop of the day concluded at Logan View Public Schools where they enjoyed tours of the elementary and high school campuses, discussing education, athletics, and the immigrants that tie our two areas of the world together. Before attending the LVSS vs Pierce football game, everyone enjoyed supper and learning more about each other.
To commemorate their visit at Logan View a presentation of gifts was held before the kickoff of the football game. Mr. Wolfgang Grams brought souvenir jerseys from the Olderburg football team that he presented to LV Activities Director Nate Larsen, who in turn presented Mr. Grams with a Raider football helmet to take with the group when they returned home. Making connections from our two areas of the world was quite an honor for everyone.
