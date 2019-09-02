Membership Kick-off held
The Logan View Family Career and Community Leaders of America Chapter held their Membership Kick-off on Tuesday, August 20th. The 2019-20 officer team introduced members to the program of work, reviewed the national programs, took part in leadership activities, and enjoyed a meal together. FCCLA is the only career and technical student lead organization with family as it's central focus. Membership is open to 7-12 graders who have taken or are currently enrolled in a Family and Consumer Sciences class. Adviser for the Logan View Chapter is Mrs. Pat Kassmeier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.