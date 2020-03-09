The Local American Legion Auxiliary has announced their selection of Harlie Nolze and Maggie White as the 2020 Cornhusker Girls State delegates. Toni Hightree Noltz is Harlie Nolze’s Parent/Guardian and Parent/Guardian of Maggie White is Jennifer Dolezal.
Congratulations to both girls on being selected to represent our communities and given the opportunity to study local, county and state government processes in this nonpartisan political learning experience. Every Spring the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State Program provides approximately 25,000 young women with hands-on experiences designed to instruct tomorrow’s leaders in the privileges and duties of responsible citizenship.
While attending Nolze and White will join other girls who received this honor, to learn parliamentary procedures while organizing themselves into two political parties. During the week they will campaign, hold rallies, debate and hold elections for city, county and state officials. Once elected to office, delegates are sworn in and perform their prescribed duties. Those not elected into office are given appointments and visit the offices of their elected or appointed counterparts in actual state, county or city government.
Two outstanding citizens, known as “senators” are selected at each of the 50 Girls State sessions held across the country to represent their state at American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation held in Washington D.C. in July.
Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary is the world’s largest patriotic organization. With a membership of nearly 850,000, local Auxiliary units make a strong presence in more than 9,500 communities nationwide. The Auxiliary’s mission to serve veterans, veterans’ families and their communities is carried out through hundreds of outreach programs delivered by its members, volunteers and the National Headquarters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.