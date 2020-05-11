As COVID 19 health directives are revised and businesses begin to open up, there is an uneasy feeling among some across the country. Others are anxiously awaiting permission to “move about the cabin freely” as we travel uncharted skies. One group of small business owners are cautiously keeping their fingers crossed and their scissors sharpened for a June 1st opening. But they too are wanting everyone to feel safe in their shops.
Countless other businesses have been able to adapt in order to continue to serve their customers. Hair/nail and massage businesses in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health District (ELVPHD) have been instructed to remain closed throughout the month of May. For Jeannie’s Salon and Studio 213 in Oakland, owners are preparing for a safe and long-awaited opening.
“It is challenging times for us, but it is challenging for others as well,” Jeannie Cull told the Independent. “We just want people to be safe when we do open.”
Bridget Eriksen works alongside Jeannie at the salon. The two were disappointed to have to close their doors but certainly understood the need to keep everyone safe. “Getting back to normal is going to take a while for everyone,” Jeannie said. “We will implement the required protocols in order to keep us and our customers safe when we do open,” Jeannie said.
Both salons saw an immediate drop off in customers soon following the initial concerns raised with COVID 19 in early March. Sara Wallerstedt of Studio 213 began wearing a mask almost immediately. “We saw a dramatic drop in our numbers,” Sara said. Even though other health districts were calling for suspension of service from salons, Studio 213 and Jeannie’s were not under the same local directive. “Other states were closing their businesses. Soon Douglas and Lancaster County shut down. For about three weeks we were able to continue in Burt County. I still wore a mask and offered them to my clients,” Sara recalls. Masks will be mandatory for all salons when they open in June.
As you can imagine, both Jeannie’s and Studio 213 had a lot of customers on the books from mid-March on. You don’t have to look very hard these days to find someone in need of a haircut. “I had appointments scheduled for March and April,” Sara said. Her coworker Taylor Hagedorn has also had to adjust her calendar. “We have tried to give earlier appointments priority as we reschedule them to June.” Sara and Jeannie said they are cautious not to set anything in stone as the date of reopening might change based on the health directives set by the ELVPHD.
Omaha has allowed its salons to reopen as of Monday and Lincoln’s are planning to open on the 11th. With the increased number of cases in the ELVPHD, Sara and Jeannie understand the need to remain closed until the all-clear is given. ELVPHD will review the current directive throughout the month. It is possible an earlier date may be given for hair salons to reopen but nothing is certain at this time.
Sara and her husband Josh have taken advantage of the opportunity to complete their remodeling project in their Main Street business. The couple refinished the floor in the lobby and refurbished a repurposed buffet for a front desk. As much as they appreciated the opportunity to work on the building, Sara knows their clientele are anxiously awaiting their services.
Both Jeannie and Sara are currently offering curbside pickups of any products you may need.
“We know this has been hard on other businesses as well,” Sara said. “We will all get through this together.”
