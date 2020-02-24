Sam Linder placed fourth at the state level for the Voice of Democracy contest, receiving a $1200 prize toward her college expenses.
Linder first won the Oakland-Craig contest which is sponsored by the local VFW, winning $50. She then went on and won the first prize of $200 at the district contest which qualified her for the state competition. Linder is the daughter of Sean and Mindi Linder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.