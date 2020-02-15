There are many activities that I have enjoyed throughout high school, but there is one that has had a major influence on my life for the past three years. When I was a freshman, I had no idea how wrestling worked. I could not tell you what an escape was or even that there are three periods in a match. Although I did not know how wrestling worked, I was interested in learning more about the sport.
One of my friends was a student manager and told me that I should try it the next season when there is another spot open. I agreed I would try it out, but I still needed to pass it by the coaches. One day I ran into one of the wrestling coaches, Matt Nelson, and we got to talking about managing and how committed I was in becoming a part of the team. Little did I know becoming a wrestling manager would be one of the greatest experiences of my high school career.
November of my sophomore year rolled around and I was excited to see what my job entailed. I met the other two managers in the wrestling room and the first thing I learned was how to wash mats. Before this, I did not realize that the wrestling managers cleaned the mats every single day before practice. This is a very important job because in the sport of wrestling it is very common for wrestlers to get skin diseases such as impetigo and ringworm. After we finished cleaning the mats I visited with the coaches and got to know some of them a little better. I could already tell that this was going to be something I would stick with for the rest of high school.
Throughout the rest of the season, I learned more about wrestling than I ever thought I could. The managers keep stats on an iPad while we record their matches, which helped me learn quickly how the sport worked. My sophomore year was an eventful year full of memories. Finally, it was February which meant state wrestling. I had never attended state although I remember watching my cousins on tv with my dad whenever they made it.
I was in awe when I walked into the CHI Health Center. I had always heard people talk about how the state wrestling atmosphere is like no other, but I figured that’s what every sport believes. The screaming of fans and the view of ten mats overwhelmed me with excitement. The greatest memory for me that year at state was when our senior Dylan Swenson became a state champion. Our crowd shouted with joy, and I remember seeing Dylan jump into Matt Nelson’s arms. That is an unforgettable memory that strengthened my love for wrestling.
While this sport has brought me many lessons, it has also given many unexpected friends as well. Last year, Katie Miller and I gained a new manager. We were anxious to teach someone new, but we were ready for the challenge. Our new manager was Kiley Arlt and she was a freshman. When the three of us attended the first tournament of the season we instantly clicked. We had a connection of understanding one another. Each one of us brought something different to the table, which formed the ultimate team. When Katie graduated last year, it was hard for Kiley and me to think of student managing without her, but she continues to support the team and attend as many tournaments as she can.
