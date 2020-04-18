Hi, my name is Morgan Compton. I am an 8th grader from Lyons-Decatur Northeast. I’ve also grown up with bronchial issues so you can see how concerning this pandemic is for my well-being.
Thinking about life before the pandemic seems so far away. It was only a couple of mere months ago though. Life before the pandemic was pretty great. Sports aren’t my strong suit, so I never had anything like that going on, but I do have livestock. While school was in session it was hard to find time to go out and see my animals. Since we are not “going” to school anymore, I have so much more time to get outside and see them.
Now that school is completely online, I’m pretty happy about this. I always wanted to be in online schooling as being at school I struggle to calm down and just relax. When I’m at school, my nerves skyrocket and it can be hard for me to have a positive day. One challenging thing for me is not getting to see people. Yes, our online classes have virtual meetings but it’s not the same. Life is pretty difficult without interacting with people.
With the pandemic going on and the many ways it can spread, we all know social distancing is a big concern right now. So, for social distancing, I only go to two places. My house and the barn. I surprisingly have learned some lessons from all of this. No matter what you want to go out and do, or who you want to go see, stay inside. You can’t expect the virus to diminish if we’re all still spreading it. Stay inside and wash your hands. Don’t risk other people’s lives just so you can have one day of fun.
My motto is that it will all be okay, it may not seem like it now, but it will one day and I think we all need to remember that at this time. It may seem like the end of the world but the country has lived through pandemics and epidemics before. We’ve all got this.
