Congratulations to Lyons-Decatur Northeast second grade student Archie Pond, who recently competed in the Tri-State Martial Arts Tournament in North Sioux City. Archie, the son of Roger and Somiko Pond, placed first in his form, as well as in sparring. A yellow belt, he successfully demonstrated mastery of Dan-Gun Hyung, a form comprised of 21 movements. The tournament was an all day event, and Archie sparred in five separate rounds, winning each.
Archie just began taking Taekwondo earlier this year in Onawa. The tournament was held August 24th, and saw around 75 youth compete.
