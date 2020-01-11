Genius Hour
This year, the Junior High Writing Class at Lyons-Decatur Northeast is taking on a new kind of project called Genius Hour. Students get to choose their own project to take their learning to the next level. They worked over a total about 5-7 weeks. Please enjoy this week’s report.
Gearballs are like a Rubix cube, but easier. This is what I chose to challenge myself to learn for Genius Hour.
The reason I picked a gear ball is, I was bored and searched the house for something. I found a gearball in my brother’s room. So, I decided to ask my brother if I could use this for my project. It was a better choice than the Rubix cube.
I began by looking up websites that have algorithms then I played a Rubix cube simulator. The simulator helped with teaching me which way to turn in order to solve the cube.
The way I reflected my hand movements was through making a Sound Cloud blog. I think Sound Cloud was easier for my reflection since I was able to speak what I was learning and struggling with rather than writing it out in sentence form.
My successes were getting it solved. It was pretty hard, but I managed. The thing that I did best was solve it in 30 seconds. I failed, but I had many mistakes. I had hundreds, so my worst fail was it took me 20 minutes to solve it one time.
I like the ball because it was way easier than the Rubix Cube. My dislikes are the ball is easy to break.
