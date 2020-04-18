My name is Aubrey Andersen and I am in 8th grade. My parents are Carrie and Jens Andersen, and I live in Lyons. For sports, I enjoy volleyball, basketball, and track. Life was normal before this became a threat. I went to school every morning, went to practice and then went home.
This situation has really been hard for me. I feel like all I do is stare at my computer all day. I check my emails every 5 minutes, have 3 Zooms every day, and check my learning platforms constantly. I never really woke up each morning and jumped out of bed and was excited to go to school. I think that if I knew this was going to happen and someone asked me if I wanted to go to school or work at home, I would say work at home. Now, after experiencing this, I will do anything to just go to school.
School for me right now is at least 5 hours a day at my desk. I have 6 different teachers and two enrichments every week from each of them. I am feeling many emotions about this, but I don’t think any of them are happy.
I would like to think that I am pretty organized in school, but since we have been out of school, it has been a lot harder to stay organized. It is hard to not be able to just catch a teacher in the hall and ask them a question, or not seeing your friends every day at school, and not having sports.
I have never heard of the terms Coronavirus, Covid-19, Social Distancing, and Quarantine before this all erupted. I have learned that even though the school doors are closed, our learning is not. Social distancing in my class or any other of those terms used to be jokes. Now, it is real. You don’t go anywhere, you don’t see your friends, and you don’t have sports. During this time of social distancing, I am working on enrichments, having a Zoom meeting or playing outside.
I want all of this to end and for everyone to stay safe even if it means not seeing each other. We will get through this together as a community!
