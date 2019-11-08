With Veterans Day coming up, I can’t help but feel a strong sense of pride to be an American. Seeing the beautiful flag hanging in the gym and listening to the brave men and women of the armed services talk at our annual Veterans Day program has got to be one of my favorite times of the year.
These men and women who have fought so hard for our freedoms deserve every bit of our respect. These freedoms allow us to express ourselves without fear of persecution. I wouldn’t even be able to write this column if it weren’t for the First Amendment, possibly one of the most important rights to ever be written into a Constitution. We owe all of these freedoms to the brave veterans of our nation’s past, present, and future, and our brilliant Founding Fathers.
It is amazing how smart our Founding Fathers were, especially for their time. They foresaw so many problems in the nature of man and set up rules to deter these problems from manifesting itself in the form of tyranny. Because of this, we have more freedom than any people in human history. And we owe it all to the bravery of some farmers with muskets and a will to not back down.
It takes a special kind of person to give up everything to fight for what they believe is right. I think we need more of this kind of person nowadays. Somebody who is going to stand up for their beliefs and go the extra mile to succeed. Somebody who, despite what others try to tell them, is going to do what is just.
This describes our nation’s veterans perfectly. They have answered the call of duty time and time again, risking both life and limb for their fellow man. They are our sheepdogs, in a world full of wolves. They look out for us every day, without near enough praise and hard-earned acclaim, despite the horrors they have seen.
War is truly a terrible thing, and it can break down even the strongest man. Many of our veterans suffer from psychological conditions from what they have witnessed in the services. Many feel completely alone, with nobody to turn to in this dark time in their life.
I encourage anybody who knows a veteran going through something similar to help them to find help. Even just having somebody to talk to can be a big help to a veteran who needs help.
As it gets closer to Veterans Day this year, let us not forget the brave men and women who went out of their way to change our lives for the better. Let’s do the same for them.
This Veterans Day, be sure to go out of your way to thank a vet for everything they’ve done for you. Thank them for all of the sacrifices they’ve made, and all of the freedoms they have preserved to keep America the greatest country on Earth.
Thank you, and God Bless America.
