Saturday October 12th was my last homecoming as a high school student.
The week started out with kids from the year 1900 to present for Era Day. On Tuesday, the school was filled with superheroes and Disney characters for Superhero and Disney Day. I felt very safe from harm.
Wednesday was extremely wacky as we all dressed up for Wacky Wednesday. Girls were then boys and boys were girls, which was almost creepy at times.
Thursday there was a duplicate of just about everybody for twin day. And, of course, Friday was Spirit Day. Our entire school looked like a sea of orange, and everybody was beyond excited for the Homecoming game that night.
As expected, we kicked Fremont Bergan’s butt and took the win. Afterward, it was time for the crowning of the King and Queen. My friends and I stood on the field anxiously, waiting for the lucky students to be revealed.
The Queen ended up being Megan Bousquet, and the King, Maxwell Ward. I could not be any happier for the two of my best friends.
Saturday morning, for me, was very laid back. I took my time getting ready for the dance. Eventually I went and had my makeup and hair done, and when I returned home I put on my dress. It feels good to get all fancy every once in a while. (School dances will be the only time I willingly put on a dress, however.)
At 6, I gathered with my friends to have a late breakfast and take pictures before the dance. I think this was when it really hit all of us, the fact that this would be the last time we’d go to Homecoming together as high school students. We all cherished the time we had together before we would bust all of our moves on the gym floor.
At 8, the doors opened, and the part we all dread the most began. Picture hour. A few pictures are always fine. But an entire 60 minutes? My face was quivering by the end of the hour, and all our parents and grandparents were finally kicked out of the gym.
When the music started to play, I got lost with my friends. We didn’t have a care in the world. All that mattered was that we keep dancing together while we still could. Homecoming 2019 was one for the books. That night will forever have a special place in my heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.