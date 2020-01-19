The Bright Knight’s After School Program was treated to a visit from the Henry Doorly last week. Presenters brought a turtle, a frog and a hissing cockroach as well as many other items to share with the students.
About 60 children learned about the importance of caring for the environment and the impact made on living creatures.
The presentation was made possible through a donation from Theo Bland at Woodhouse Ford.
The Oakland-Craig afterschool program was made possible through a 21st Century Learning grant to fund an afterschool/summer program for 5 years.
