This year, the Junior High Writing Class at Lyons-Decatur Northeast is taking on a new kind of project called Genius Hour. Students get to choose their own project to take their learning to the next level. They worked over a total about 5-7 weeks. Please enjoy this week’s report
Skateboarding – An opportunity to be active and challanged
Emma Sears
Lyons-Decatur Northeast
My Genius hour was skateboarding. I chose this topic because I wanted to be active and challenge myself more.
I began by watching YouTube videos and TikToks on skateboarding. For my reflection, I made YouTube videos. In total, I made 5 YouTube videos. I was very nervous to talk in front of a camera but over time I became comfortable.
My position and balance was successful. It took a lot of practice to get my balance. My difficulties were being able to ride for a long time and doing tricks.
What I liked about this was that I was able to go outside and get myself out of my room. What I didn't like was some days I was really busy, and it was very muddy on the sidewalk, so I wasn't able to go outside.
