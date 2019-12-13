This year, the Junior High Writing Class at Lyons-Decatur Northeast is taking on a new kind of project called Genius Hour. Students get to choose their own project to take their learning to the next level. They worked over a total about 5-7 weeks. Please enjoy this week’s report.
Practice makes perfect when it comes to sign lanquage
Camryn Brehmer
Lyons-Decatur Northeast
For my Genius Hour, I attempted to learn American sign language (ASL). I choose ASL because I like to help others in need. My grandpa Ron Bell was a cancer survivor. Having cancer did take away his ability to talk, so he used ASL to communicate with others. When he couldn’t use ASL he would have to write out what he wanted to say which took more time.
I started off with just the basic alphabet and numbers 1-10. I got the numbers down quickly, but the alphabet took a lot more time and effort. I wrote a blog to reflect on my progress. The blog didn’t go too well; it was hard for Mrs. Mace to see all the things I wrote on it and all my progress.
I did learn some of the alphabet and numbers 1-10 successfully. I definitely will continue to practice it and I hope to get better at it. It was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be. My biggest struggle was definitely trying to remember the signs. It took me a long time to be able to remember the first 5 letters of the alphabet.
I really enjoyed the fact that we got time to work on something of our choice to better ourselves. Some of us chose things that we could use in the future and others chose something fun to do, which I thought was amazing that we could do whatever we wanted.
