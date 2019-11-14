When somebody thinks about the month of November, usually what comes to mind first is Thanksgiving. Others, however, first think of Veterans Day. A very important day in the United States when we honor our soldiers who put their lives on the line for us and our country.
When I think of November, I always think of Veterans Day first. Yesterday, November 11th, was Veterans Day. At Oakland-Craig we had our usual Veterans Day program, and it was beautiful as always. Hearing Veterans speak, singing in choir, and playing military marches in band is always special. But there is one part of the program that is the highlight, to me at least. That’s the local Veterans DVD.
The video is the part I always look forward to the most. Yesterday I was looking for one specific picture on the big screen, just like last year. Then my great uncle Moe appeared before my eyes. Moe was the brother of my grandpa (papa) Terry Johnson. He passed away two years ago, and since then I’ve always looked forward to seeing his picture on the big screen. I miss uncle Moe a little extra around this time of year. He was always a very proud man who took great pride in living in America and serving this beautiful country.
Another picture I very much look forward to seeing is Mike Blanc’s. Mike has been my neighbor for several years, and since he moved next to us, I’ve gotten to know him very well. He always had the best stories to tell me about his years spent in the U.S. Marine Corps, and still does. From boot camp and training to waking up to Mount Fuji every morning in Japan, his stories always captivate me.
Veterans Day has been one of my favorite days of the year for as long as I can remember. I’m very grateful for the brave men and women who step up and give everything they’ve got to protecting us and America. They all deserve great and endless respect. If you see a Veteran or active soldier at any point, please, stop and tell them thank you for their service for this country.
