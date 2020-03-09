Congratulations to Ella Whitaker who was named one of the 2020 WNAX FFA All Stars for the State of Nebraska!
Coach Anderson
Periods of rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 9, 2020 @ 1:08 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.