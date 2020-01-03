There’s nothing quite like waking up early in the morning, before the sun has even crossed the horizon, and donning your hunting gear. You slip on your wool socks, long johns, and your camo gear, and you grab your trusty rifle or bow that you spent precious time zeroing in for this very morning.
Walking out to your blind or tree stand, you feel a connection to nature like you’ll never feel in the city. You sit, sometimes for hours, for that perfect buck. And finally, right when you want to give up, you hear the beautiful sound of twigs snapping and grass being crushed.
You look out and see a beautiful deer, standing in the early morning light. Shaking like crazy, you line up the sights, and squeeze the trigger or release the string.
Hunting is one of the most natural, down to earth pastimes we humans do. Since the beginning of time, we’ve been hunting to survive. It may seem crazy to some, but up until a few hundred years ago, everybody had to know how to hunt if they didn’t want to go hungry.
Nowadays, hunting is more of a pastime for most. For me, it’s a test of self-sustainability. Could I hunt to survive, if I needed to? It’s also an excellent way to immerse yourself in the true beauty of nature. Hunting also creates memories that last a lifetime.
Some of my fondest memories are of my brothers, my dad and I waking up early in the morning and heading out the fields to go pheasant hunting. The feeling you get when you see a rooster pop up into the blue sky and you land a perfect shot is unforgettable. I’ll never forget these times spent when my brother and my dad, and I hope to make memories like these with my kids someday.
Another amazing aspect of hunting is that it never gets old. There are so many different animals to hunt, and different places to hunt them, that you could spend your entire life hunting in exotic lands, chasing exotic creatures, and never do them all. Because of this versatility, somebody could hunt at almost any age also. I first started hunting rabbits when I was eight years old. I’ve heard stories of people in their nineties bagging deer.
Hunting also teaches very important life lessons. From hunter safety class to out in the field, young hunters learn responsibility. They learn the beauty of life, and the bitter-sweetness of taking another. They learn the power of a firearm or bow, and that it is a tool to be treated with respect. They also learn about conservation, and that nature needs to be preserved for future generations to enjoy and hunt on.
These lessons stick with hunters for their entire life, and they create an appreciation for their surroundings, their belongings, and life itself that no other activity can quite teach. I think that everybody should go hunting, at least once, in their life. Maybe they won’t enjoy it. Maybe they’re too impatient to wait several hours in nature, unable to look at their phone. Maybe they don’t like the idea of taking an animal’s life or shooting a gun.
If you’re open-minded, and give it a chance, I think that everybody can appreciate hunting for what it is, a pastime that creates memories, provides nourishment, and brings us all closer to our roots.
