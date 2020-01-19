February is Children’s Dental Health month. Did you know that tooth decay is the most common chronic childhood disease, but also one of the most preventable? Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s Smile in Style children’s dental health program offers preventative dental services on-site at local schools and childcare centers in our four-county service area (Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt counties). Services include oral health screenings, fluoride varnish, dental sealants, and oral health education. Fluoride varnish is a sticky liquid that is painted onto the teeth, it strengthens the teeth and makes them less susceptible to tooth decay. Dental sealants are protective coatings for the chewing surfaces of the back teeth and can reduce tooth decay by up to 60%. These services along with regular dental visits, good oral home care such as brushing twice a day and making healthy food choices provide optimal protection against tooth decay. In 2019, the Smile in Style program provided oral health services to 526 children. Please contact Kerri at (402)529-2233 for more information regarding the Smile in Style program and how your school, preschool or childcare center can get involved. Together we can improve the oral health of children in our community!
