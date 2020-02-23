There are almost 172,000 words in the English Dictionary. Very few have a gift for memorizing the spelling rulesand applying them in a spelling competition. A select few are the exception.
Nearly fifty of Burt County’s best came together to test their abilities in the Burt County Spelling Bee, held at the Lyons-Decatur Northeast School gymnasium in Lyons on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Contestants from Oakland-Craig, Lyons-Decatur Northeast, and Tekamah-Herman competed for prizes in the 5th/6th grade division or the 7th/8thgrade division.
Thanks to contributions from the Decatur Community Club, Lyons Community Club, Washington County Bank in Tekamah and Oakland Women’s Club prizes the following prizes were distributed for each division: First - $25, Second - $20, Third - $15, and Fourth - $10. Organizers were pleased to announce that there were 24 participants in the 5th and 6th grade division and 23 participants in the Junior High division for the annual event.
Winners in the 5th and 6th grade division were: First Place - Linden Anderson of Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Second Place - Grace Wallerstedt. of Oakland-Craig, Third Place - Samantha Roth – Lyons-Decatur Northeast, and Fourth Place - Sonya Guzinski of Oakland Craig.
Winners in the Junior High Division were: First Place - Jake Christiansen of Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Second Place - Gabby Roche of Tekamah-Herman, Third Place - Sierra Heckenlaible of Lyons-Decatur Northeast, and Fourth Place - Tate Pruess of Tekamah-Herman.
Gabby Roche, 2nd Place of the 7th/8th grade division, will represent Burt County in Midwest Spelling Contest to be held in Omaha.
