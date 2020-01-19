Genius Hour
This year, the Junior High Writing Class at Lyons-Decatur Northeast is taking on a new kind of project called Genius Hour. Students get to choose their own project to take their learning to the next level. They worked over a total about 5-7 weeks. Please enjoy this week’s report.
Jessica Tomka
Lyons-Decatur Northeast
For my Genius Hour (GH) I had decided to make a flag for my class of 2024. I chose this topic because I thought that it would be fun to create something that would resemble my whole class for many years to come.
The first thing I did for my GH was brainstorm. I talked with a few kids from my class and we thought about a couple of different things we could add to the flag. We thought about the colors, the pictures, the designs, and what words would be displayed on the flag. After we were done with our brainstorms, we consulted with the whole class and voted on what other things we should put on the flag, as well as come up with more ideas. One of the ideas we came up with was for me to create four to five flags that could be voted on or changed until we all agreed.
I reflected on my GH by making video blogs telling about what I had done that day or past days to move along in my GH. I posted all of my videos on Vimeo.
I was successful in making flags one through five as well as one memory flag, pictures with memories from the class, for a bonus. I finished the flags and had the class, at least half of the kids participated, vote on the flags before the GH was due. One thing that I was not successful in was that I didn’t get the final flag printed out physically. The flag is only online and, on my computer, not a real flag that we can hold out in front of us. I was disappointed that I didn’t accomplish the printing of the flag, but I soon realized that it might’ve been for the better that we didn’t have a giant flag printed out.
