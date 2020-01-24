Genius Hour
This year, the Junior High Writing Class at Lyons-Decatur Northeast is taking on a new kind of project called Genius Hour. Students get to choose their own project to take their learning to the next level. They worked over a total about 5-7 weeks. Please enjoy this week’s report.
For my Genius Hour I chose photography mostly because I find passion in the art. I began by researching a lot of information about the topic, and how to use certain things like a camera. I also read articles on how to edit pictures properly.
After I learned a little bit about those specific things, I asked Mrs. Alitz if she could help me. She said that she could and that I could also use her camera! In the beginning it was quite hard to adjust with the camera while taking pictures, due to the lighting outside and the objects I took pictures of. In the end I got A LOT of great pictures. I am proud with how they turned out.
After everyone in the class finished their Genius Hour within the nine weeks we had, our next step was to construct a presentation. I used my blog that I kept up to date to help me make my presentation. In the end it was a success and I learned a lot about how to take pictures.
There were a lot of mistakes and fails throughout the process. For example, I tried to get a shot of a basketball hoop at least 15 times, but it just wasn't going to work. I didn't give up though, I kept trying and finally succeeded with the basketball hoop shot. I liked the whole process of learning photography and I am glad that I now know how to do this wonderful art.
