I remember in second grade I was sitting at my desk in Mrs.Hagedorn’s classroom. I started thinking about how I was to graduate in 2020. As I sat there, I thought, “ten more grades, I’ll never get there!” Now, I am finishing my last week of high school and most definitely not in the way I thought I would be.
Our whole lives we are asked what we want to be when we grow up. For me, I have had many dreams for my future career. When I was an eighth-grader I wanted to be an interior designer, then as a freshman I wanted to pursue something in tourism, and now I plan on becoming an agricultural education teacher.
I am the kind of person who loves to plan for the future. I like to make lists just for the amazing feeling of crossing off the tasks that I accomplish. Once I got into high school, these skills became vital for me since I had a very busy schedule. While these skills taught me organization and responsibility, they also brought me life lessons. I learned that even though planning ahead of time and having it all figured it out is great, it’s not always realistic. Sometimes you just have to jump into the unknown and be willing to figure it out along the way. In my journey throughout high school, this often created the best memories for me. Now, I would never go back and change anything that has brought me to where I am today. However, my advice to anyone is to live in the moment. Yes, you can be prepared and organized but don’t get so caught up on the details that you’re missing the process and people along the way.
I have been blessed to grow up in such an amazing community who have instilled these lessons upon me. High school wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows but very few things in life are. However, my mentors, friends, and opportunities that have come my way from this town are incredible. Before I was a sophomore, I was not the kind of person to go up and speak to a stranger and introduce myself. Once I got involved with things like One Act, FFA, Student Council, and many other activities, my confidence grew. By putting myself out there and in uncomfortable situations, these are what influenced who I am. Many kids my age are so busy trying to please everyone else that they forget the real reason why they are doing something. A person can have all the accolades and glory in the world but the person you are and the way you treat others is what will ultimately impact the world. So dream big. Yes, I know you have heard it a million times before, but I’m serious. If you have a goal, you have to work every single day to accomplish it. There will be times you will fail, but for me, those have been my most significant growing experiences.
I have had many ups and downs these last four years of high school. I have failed tests, unsuccessful goals, and bad days. However, if I turn my perspective around, all of these “failures” turn into something else. Failed tests turn into stronger study habits. When I failed a test, I was disappointed in myself but after that, I studied even harder, and over time these created solid habits. Unsuccessful goals turn into substantial determination. It is hard not accomplishing what you set your heart to but this also strengthens your drive and willpower for the next time an opportunity arises. Bad days turn into your friends and teachers always being there for you. If you start to think more positively you will notice the little things. Instead of being upset over one inconvenience, you will notice that you still have God, friends, and many other amazing things in your life. One of my favorite quotes is “It’s a bad day, not a bad life.” I struggle with this, but I know that if we change our perspective on a lot of things, the world would be a much better place.
If I did not grow up in this community, I am positive I would not understand these things, nor would I be who I am today. In the end, the greatest thing we can do for one another is to be kind. So as I finish my last senior article, I would like to thank our community, those who have made the Senior Columnists possible, and everyone who has helped me along the way. Here’s to the Class of 2020. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.