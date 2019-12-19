Growing up the youngest kid has its downfalls but there are also some perks. I am the youngest of 7 kids - 2 in heaven, 2 brothers, and 2 sisters.
One day I was watching my mom write a card and I noticed that she wrote “and Hannah” every single time. The cards always listed my parents first, then my siblings from oldest to youngest, “and Hannah.”
I remember starting to get upset by this because I felt like I was seen as the extra kid or just my siblings’ little sister. After I talked to my mom about it, she started putting me within the first couple of kids. For a while.
This was one downfall of being the youngest, but it did come with some positives, and no I am not talking about the endless supply of hand-me-downs. One positive of having 4 older siblings is that you have many people to confide in. Whether it’s about homework, college, or even dating I know I can count on my siblings. They will tell me what I don’t want to hear, which in the end is exactly what a person needs to hear.
The youngest of us 3 kids in our family are pretty close because we are all within 4 years of each other. My brother James and I have been close for as long as I can remember. He made sure I applied for everything I could and has always had high expectations for me.
My whole life he has been very good about including me, whether it was video games or going on runs, we always spent time together. When he graduated in 2016 it was hard for me because I couldn’t walk across the hallway and bug him.
Although he lives in Lincoln now, he makes sure I fill him in on everything when he comes back, and we never miss a new Star Wars movie.
My sister Beth and I have become closer over the years as well. My parents always made me tag along with her when she went on dates in junior high. I loved it because I got to see a new movie every weekend, but I’m guessing she felt differently.
Beth has always been there to take pictures, do my hair, and pick out my clothes. She is part of the reason I am so involved in ag. I remember her being an FFA officer and ever since then I wanted to try it.
When she graduated in 2018, I had to learn how to dress myself and become more decisive. My siblings have made me the person I am today and without them, I don’t know where I would be.
Often when you are the youngest sibling your parents can thank you too. Since my parents have already had 4 children graduate, they pretty much get the gist. They don’t have to go to the same meeting 5 times in 18 years. For a short time, I hated being the youngest but now I wouldn’t trade being “…and Hannah” for the world.
