Being on a team is a feeling like no other. Living in a small town, the sense of community is astounding. You get to meet new people, learn life lessons, and be a part of once in a lifetime experience.
I have been involved in dance since I was in fourth grade, and I have loved it ever since. Dance has also been something that sparks my attention and brought forth many opportunities for me. I remember my first time trying out for the dance team and I was extremely nervous. I had been practicing nonstop, and I wanted to be on the team more than anything. Little did I know this team would become something special.
Our dance team begins practicing in the summer and we continue through the end of boys and girls basketball. In the summer we attend a UDA camp full of hours of dancing and great food. This camp provides us with dances that we do throughout the whole year and it can be very difficult to learn each dance. Everyone on our team learns three dances that they will be teaching to the whole team. There are also different levels of these dances with level 1 being the easiest and 5 being the most difficult. We participate in team-building activities and even talk about how we can become better leaders on our team. Looking back at all my years of dance camp I am thankful for the lessons I have learned and the bonding I have had with my team.
In many of these sports, athletes will spend the summer preparing and then a few months in the sport. However, dance is the only sport that runs through two different sports seasons. Many people are confused about whether dance is a team sport and what it entails. Dance is a team sport because you have to work together to get anything accomplished. In any sport, if a team does not get along it can cause many problems. Efficiently working as a team in dance is also to be able to make formations, learn dances, and be role models to younger kids who one day hope to be leaders as well.
Although dancing during football season is almost over, I am very excited to dance at Memorial Stadium. When I was in eighth grade, I watched my sister dance when the football team last went to state. Ever since then it has been a dream of mine to perform on the field. I am thankful to have danced alongside my fellow captains Megan Bousquet and Sam Linder. My team has been great to work with for these last years of high school, and I will miss them.
Dance has taught many lessons, and it has also helped shape me into who I am today. My last time dancing on a football field will be one to remember, but we will bring amazing things to basketball season as well! Thank you to everyone who has supported our team and cheered us on. It means more than you can know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.