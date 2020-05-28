NMEA Music Participation Award
This award is given by the Nebraska Music Education Assocation to high school music programs who have exceptional participation. Oakland-Craig is honored to be a recipient of the Level 3 - Noteworthy award (55%).
NSBA Excellence in Academic Achievement Award
The Nebraska State Bandmasters Association honors band programs with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. 2020 marks the third consecutive year the Oakland-Craig Senior High Band earned this award. Congratulations! It is fun to be in the same room with so many smart students!
Letterwinners (don’t need to read names - they’re on slides)
Juniors: Edie Anderson (B&C), Trenton Arlt (C), Emily Carmichael (B&C), Katie Eele (B), Gavin Enstrom (B), Brynn Norton (B), Kalliah Johnson (C), Karah Johnson (C), Mike Maline (B), Alec Mockenhaupt (B), Marissa Mulder (C), Makenna Pearson (B), Ashten Rennerfeldt (C), Josie Richards (B), Bex Sechler (B&C)
Sophomores: Kiley Arlt (C), Ashley Bicking (C), Dayton Carson (B), Jon Dixon (B), Jackson Howell-Black (B), Kalliah Johnson (C), Ayden Lierman (B&C), Mia Linder (B&C), Ellen Magnusson (B&C), Ryan Smith (B), Tavis Uhing (B), Gabrielle Dibble (C), Juliett Griffin (C), Tyson Schultz (B), Krista Spiering (C), Truman Wood (B&C)
Freshman: Owen Anderson (B), Kali Clabaugh (B&C), Hannah Deemer (C), Owen Hineline (B), Korene Johnson (C), Shea Johnson (B), Gabrielle Linder (B&C), Johnna Peterson (B), Emily Ramirez (C), Luke Richards (B), Grant Seagren (B), Caleb Sechler (B&C), Joplin Tague (B&C), Carlee Warren (C)
All-State Chorus Recognition
Three members of the Oakland-Craig Senior High Choir were chosen for the 2019 NMEA All-State Chorus. They are: Carter Anderson, Tenor (4th year); Mia Linder, Alto (2nd year); and Ayden Lierman, Tenor (2nd year). Carter is part an elite group of 4-year All-Staters since NMEA opened auditions to all high schoolers in 2016.
Senior Recognition (17 seniors)
Carter Anderson - Concert Band, Jazz Band, EHC Wind Ensemble, Mixed Chorus, All-State Chorus (4th Year), EHC Festival Choir, EHC Honor Choir, All-State Musical, UNO BOCH Festival, UNK Festival Choir, NSAA Anthem Singer
Kennedy Benne - Concert Band
Laurence Brands - Concert Band
Alex Gonzalez - Mixed Chorus, EHC Festival Choir
Selena Johnson - Concert Band, Mixed Chorus
Sam Linder - Concert Band, Jazz Band, Mixed Chorus, NSAA Anthem Singer
Zoe Linder - Concert Band, Jazz Band
Ian Lundquist - Concert Band, Jazz Band, Mixed Chorus, EHC Festival Choir
Tom Maline - Concert Band, Jazz Band
Jarron Metzler - Concert Band, Mixed Chorus
Connor Mockenhaupt - Concert Band, Jazz Band, EHC Wind Ensemble, Doane Honor Band, WSC Symphonic Band, UNK Festival Band, Hawkfest Honor Band
Hannah Moseman - Concert Band, Jazz Band, EHC Symphonic Band, Doane Honor Band, UNK Festival Band
Wyatt Seagren - Concert Band, Jazz Band
Trinity Seery - Concert Band, Jazz Band, EHC Symphonic Band, Doane Honor Band, WSC Wind Ensemble, UNK Festival Band, Hawkfest Honor Band, Masonic All-Star Marching Band
Jack Smith - Concert Band, Jazz Band
Aliyah Tiedke - Mixed Chorus, EHC Festival Choir, NSAA Anthem Singer
Max Ward - Concert Band, Jazz Band, EHC Wind Ensemble, Mixed Chorus, EHC Festival Choir, EHC Honor Choir, NSAA Anthem Singer
Master Bandsman Award
The Master Bandsman Award is awarded to band members who have accumulated 5000 or more points throughout their high school career. In order to earn a band letter, one must earn 1000 points each year. This award recognizes band members who have been very active throughout their high school career. This year, we have many recipents. They are:
Hannah Moseman - 5250 points, Jack Smith - 5250 points, Ian Lundquist - 5575 points, Tom Maline - 5925 points, Max Ward - 6875 points, Carter Anderson - 8175 points, Connor Mockenhaupt - 9750, and the first person to earn more than 10000 points during high school: Trinity Seery - 10325 points. Congratulations!
Finally, we arrive at the five awards that honor students’ accomplishments throughout their high school careers. The first award is the
Louis Armstrong Jazz Award
Louis Armstrong was a trumpeter, composer, vocalist, and actor who was among the most influential figures in jazz. Nicknamed “Satchmo”, “Satch”, and “Pops”, Armstrong played with King Oliver, Fletcher Henderson, and led his own groups. He was also known for his gravelly singing voice and for his work as a worldwide cultural ambassador. His biggest selling record was 1964’s Grammy-winning “Hello, Dolly!”. This award recognized the outstanding jazz student throughout his/her high school year. This year’s recipient has been a member of the Jazz Knights from the very beginning, playing the same chair all four years. The certificate reads “In recognition of outstanding achivemenets in the field of jazz as demonstrated through superior musicianship, character, and individual creativity, the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award is hereby presented to Connor Mockenhaupt.”
Patrick S. Gilmore Award
Patrick Gilmore was an Irish-born American bandleader and composer who wrote the words to “When Johnny Comes Marching Home” under the pseudonym Louis Lambert in 1863. He led the first “Promenade Concert in America”, the forerunner to the Boston Pops and set up “Gilmore’s Concert Garden” which later became Madison Square Garden. He conducted massed bands and orchestra with hundreds of musicians in 1869 and 1872. He was the first American bandmaster to include saxophones in the military band and played for some of Thomas Edison’s first recordings. The plaque reads, “Patrick S. Gilmore Band Award For outstanding contributions to the band is presented to Jack Smith”.
John Philip Sousa Award
John Philip Sousa was a bandleader and composer known as “The American March King”. Among the 136 marches he wrote are: The Stars and Stripes Forever (Official March of USA), Semper Fidelis (Official March of the United States Marine Corps), The Washington Post, The Liberty Bell, and The Thunderer. He was the conductor of the “The President’s Own” US Marine Corps Band and led his own civilian band in over 15,000 performances world-wide. Presented since 1955, the John Philip Sousa Band Award honors the top instrumental music student. The certificate reads, “In recognition of outstanding achievement and interest in instrumental music, for singular merit in Loyalty and cooperation, and for displaying those high qualities of conduct that school instrumental music requires, The John Philip Sousa Band Award is hereby presented to Trinity Seery.”
O-C Knight Choir Award
The O-C Knight Choir Award recognizes oustanding contributions and dedication to the Oakland-Craig Choir. The O-C Knight Choir Award is presented to Max Ward.
National School Choral Award
The National School Choral Award is the highest honor for high school choir members. It recognizes the dedication and musical achivement of the top choral student. The certificate reads, “In recognition of singular merit, ability, and achivement, of outstanding contributions to the success of the school vocal program, and of an unusual degree of loyalty, cooperation, and high qualities of conduct, by the general consent of the music faculty, school officials, and others, the National School Choral Award is hereby conferred upon Carter Anderson.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.