He's making a list, checking it twice, going to find out whose naughty and nice, Santa Claus is coming... to the Lyons Public Library!
Get your lists ready and come join us Wednesday, December 4th from 5:00-6:30 p.m. for a very special visit from Santa Claus himself! This event is sponsored by Friends of the Library and the Lyons Community Club and open to all.
