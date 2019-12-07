The Swedish Heritage Center is preparing to welcome in the Christmas season with their Santa Lucia Yulefest on Sunday, December 8". “This is such a great event to share with family and friends,” said Heritage Center president, Julie Johnson. "If you aren't in the Christmas spirt, you will be when you leave. Appetize and yummy recipes will be served to start the evening in the lower level at 5:00 p.m.”
This is a free will donation event. Some of our appetizers include Swedish Meatballs, Swedish Potato Sausage, Head cheese, many varieties of cheeses, pickled tongue, deviled eggs, beet pickles, Ostakaka with lingonberries, pickled herring, Salmon ( Gravlax), Swedish cookies, artichoke dip and others. Johnson said that the basement has been festively decorated for the season. Be sure to take note of Tom Wallerstedt’s 14 Christmas trees which are uniquely decorated.
At 6:00 p.m., “Messenger” will be presenting a 60-minute Christmas concert upstairs. Mike Johnson of Oakland and Scott Wachter of Herman have been singing together as a ministry for 25 years as "Messenger". They have often performed Christmas concerts ever since recording their first CD album in 1994.
The music for the evening will include contemporary Christmas songs, traditional carols, a cappella and instrumentals. Other musicians joining Mike and Scott will be Blake Compton from Herman on guitar, and Dane Johnson of Oakland on percussion.
Special appearances will also be made by Helen Wachter, Scott's wife, and Cory Martin of Oakland on the Irish flute.
The center will present the annual Santa Lucia program at 7:00 p.m. This program features youth from area communities. The Santa Lucia Queen will be crowned at the end of the program.
“Our new Clavinova which we received from a Cargill grant will also be used,” Johnson said. “This is a fun event and we encourage families to come to support their performers and to get into the Christmas spirit.”
Be sure to shop in the center’s gift shop for your special unique Christmas gifts. T-shirts, mugs (both from the 150" and Swedish), trivets, glassware, Dala horses and other items are available for purchase. There’s also corn husk roses and corn husk dolls for an extra special one-of-a-kind gift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.