The Tri-County Saddle Club is hosting a benefit for the Hoot Gibson Memorial Rodeo on Sat., Dec. 14th starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Craig Auditorium.
Come and see Santa from 5:30-6:30 p.m. A $15 dinner and dance will follow at 7:00 p.m. Pulled Pork, Cheesy Potatoes, Baked Beans and a dessert are on the menu. A wine and beer cash bar will also be available.
