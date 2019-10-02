As the Germans prepare to celebrate Oktoberfest, the Swedes are planning to join them this Sunday at the Swedish Heritage Center. Actually, all nationalities are going to enjoy a German meal of German roasted pork, potato dumplings with pork gravy, Sauerkraut, cooked carrots and German cooked red cabbage.
Two special guests will be on hand to share the Germanic life. First, 17-year-old Jennifer Karge from Brunswick, Germany will be on hand to visit with folks during the lunch. As a foreign exchange student at Oakland-Craig, Jennifer said that she is amazed at how busy students are. “In Germany, school gets out at 3:20 and we go home. Here we get out at 3:45 and go to sports or other activities.” She is also amazed at the number of fast food restraunts there are. “Such high calorie food!”
Jennifer is in the States because of an unexpected opportunity. Brunswick changed their number of years in public school from 12 to 13. She should have graduated last year but because of the new law, she cannot enter college for another year. Be sure to ask her why if you get a chance to visit with her, which she said she would love to do.
She came to the States to better her English. She said she could not think of any more beneficial way to spend her year.
Jennifer is staying with the Jason and Kiley Penke family.
Humanities Nebraska
Stick around for the 1:00 p.m. presentation from Humanities Nebraska Speaker David Marsh sharing music and stories.
From sailing songs of the North Sea to yodel music of the Alps, and from the Rhine to Vienna, David presents music from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Drawing on his experience of living in Switzerland for three years earning a bachelor’s degree in German, David sings folks songs and demonstrates the history of traditional German music on various instruments including the accordion, autoharp, hammered dulcimer and others.
