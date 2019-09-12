Richards Ag Agency in Oakland hosted their annual Ag Day on Thursday, September 5, 2019. A total of 92 students from around Burt County participated; Lyons-Decatur, Oakland-Craig and Tekamah-Herman.
The event incorporated fun and prizes with increased knowledge and awareness of the agricultural industry as a whole. Richards Ag Agency has hosted the students for six consecutive years. Each year has focused on different career paths within agriculture showing students the many opportunities available within this industry.
Presenters included Angie Boyce, Head of Recruiting for Pioneer/Corteva; Tara Smydra, Associate Dean of Ag, Math and Science at Northeast Community College; Mark Blackford, Feedlot Manager at Craig Cattle and Terry Richards. Subjects covered included how to search and apply for internships during college; local careers within the agricultural industry and educational requirements; feedlot management, feeding and evaluation; and the germination, emergence and staging process of corn.
Richards Ag would like to thank everyone who made the 2019 Ag Day a success with special thanks to Kevin Anderson of Lyons-Decatur, Dannika Nelson and Kylie Penke of Oakland-Craig and Haley Zabel of Tekamah-Herman for their enthusiasm and participation. It was great to interact with the next generation of agricultural decision makers.
