This time of year, late February and early March, Decatur’s maintenance guys are sometimes busy dealing with snow removal. Instead this year they are focusing on hauling away sand around the boat ramp that accumulated during the months of high water.
Don Warren, village council member, is the head of the Parks Committee and is handling the details to get the job done. J & K Webster Excavating of Lyons, Ne. was hired to bring in a backhoe to load the village trucks with truckload after truckload of sand. The trucks then moved the sand to the creek that runs along the park to fill in washouts along the creek’s bank. While the sand removal was in progress, Decatur Rock trucks were bringing in loads of large rock to stabilize the banks around the boat ramp.
Timing of the sand removal is being done during a short window of opportunity, before temperatures warm up causing muddy conditions around the work area. Another factor in scheduling the sand removal is staying informed on reports from the U.S. Army Corps officials. Recent reports are indicating water release will increase, preparing the Missouri River System for the 2020 Spring runoff.
As of Wednesday morning all things were going well. Progress is moving forward to once again have Beck Park’s boat ramp ready for the 2020 boating and water recreational season. After the past two years of less than ideal river conditions, it will be great to have things back to normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.