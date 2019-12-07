Retirement - One Chapter Ends, a New One Begins
Retirement is that time in a person's life that everyone looks forward to and plans for. However, there is that question of “When is the right time to retire?” especially when you enjoy the responsibilities you are given. Like any job there are good days and bad days, but the not-so-fun days are outweighed by the good days. Working in a school office is one of those kinds of jobs. If you think about it, it isn’t uncommon for school office personnel to make their position a long-term commitment. This article is the first of a series about our local schools’ retirees. This first week features O-C Secretary, Marilee Groth and Vicki Hankins, L-D Bookkeeper.
Careers Remembered
Vicki provided a review of her career saying, “I began my career with the Decatur Public School system in November 1977 as the district’s bookkeeper and administrative assistant to the Superintendent. I also had the duties of being the Student Council sponsor and cheerleading coach.”
She goes on to say, “In 1984 I was tenured staff that consolidated with the Lyons Public School to form the Lyons-Decatur Northeast School District with the Decatur Elementary school closing its doors in 2006. After the merger I became the K-12 Principal’s secretary & activities secretary to the AD for 4 years. I moved back to the District Bookkeeper along with all activity accounts as well as the District’s Board Secretary. Some of those years I was Pom & Cheer sponsor. Vicki years of service at Lyons-Decatur we’re split between different job descriptions. Vicki began her school career working 7 years at Decatur. The next 4 years she served as the Principal’s Secretary, followed by 19 years as the bookkeeper and the Superintendent’s Secretary. After retiring she soon found herself missing daily routines and most of all the staff and the students, so she found herself rehired as a para-professional, ending her school career with 32 years of service.
Another one of Vicki’s education achievements was helping train with the State of Nebraska’s Special Education staff, going to 10 different schools throughout Nebraska once a year for 3 years doing independent verifications of SPED funding.
Vicki notes that for as long as she can remember children have played a big part of her heart and life from babysitting to Sunday School/Superintendent. She was involved in Riverfront Days when it started and so many activities involving community and it’s children.
"After my first retirement from school I did some subbing throughout the support staff positions and in 2009 became manager at KB’s Mini Mart in Lyons and worked there until 2017. After leaving the mini-mart I returned to school as a sub for 1 1/2 years. I left the school district in January of this year and as my kids would tell you, I formally retired 3 times, proving the third time really is a charm."
Marilee Groth reviewed her long term commitment and dedication to O-C saying, “I was the junior-senior high school Principal’s secretary for 39 years, all of them at Oakland-Craig. I also handled the activities account and I was the data manager for many years, being responsible for submitting state reports which became more and more every year. My job description included being the AD Secretary, assisting Swede Hawkins, Rusty Droescher, Merritt Nelson, and Dallas Sweet in any way I could."
Marilee continued by saying, “During the time our son and daughter were in Jr-Sr high school, my husband Jim and I were Sports Boosters. During that time a committee was formed and we were instrumental in the planning and construction of the Field House at the football field. I served as treasurer for the Sports Boosters while we were active members, and continued taking care of the books after we were no longer members."
Marilee noted she felt nervous about training a new person once she made the decision to retire. But through the forethought of the Administration and approval of the Board, training Coleen Denton was made easier, being given a complete year to accomplish all the things that Coleen needed to experience. The things needing to be taken care of change thoughout the school year. Some things are quarterly, some things are daily, others once a month and others only one time a year. That full year of training was appreciated.
As a community member Marilee also served as the Secretary/Treasurer for the Oakland Business Club.
Early Days Remembered
The next question put before Vicki and Marilee asked them about their growing-up years and their family.
Vicki replied, “I was born in Sioux City, Iowa and lived in a family neighborhood on the reservation and attended Macy Public schools K-8th grade. I really did have a strong start at education to which many staff and their families became life long friends. Moving to Decatur where my mother had graduated, and my maternal grandparents lived was an exciting time and I loved both the school and community graduating in 1969. In May we celebrated our 50th class reunion and what an exciting fun time we had.
I married my high school crush, Sam and we had 2 children, Dale and Samantha. After his passing I remarried Dennis from Walthill who had lost his soulmate at a young age and I gained 2 young daughters, Shelly and Julie. I sold my home in Decatur and moved to Lyons. Sadly 8 years later I was widowed once again! I have 4 grown children, 12 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. My family is my life.
Vicki noted that she has recently downsized and relocated for her last time, moving to Pender, Nebraska. Living in a small apartment with attached garage, not having to worry about snow removal or lawn care is great according to Vicki. She added, “it’s a wonderful community and I’ve gained great neighbors once again and have really been welcomed.”
Marilee shares she has lived in Oakland her entire life, except for nine years while in college and working at a Savings and Loan Company in Sioux City, IA. "I married Jim Groth in 1991, and we have two grown children, Tyler and Emily, who live in Omaha. We were blessed with our two children who we adopted from Korea and China. They have given us so much to be thankful for."
Things to never forget
The next question asked was “what do you miss most about working at school?” They both agreed on similar things, but basically it was the same answer from the both of them. They miss the daily interactions and conversations with staff and students. Vicki added she misses the feeling of pride that comes after the challenge of applying for grants, receiving the notification the grant has been rewarded and knowing you were a part of getting it accomplished. Marilee says she does miss the computer work and accounting part of her job. She also misses the assistance she was able to give the many different organization sponsors about their fund raising proceeds and account balances.
Things to be forgotten
As far as answering the question, “What don’t you miss?” neither of them miss the reports required by the State Department of Education that stack up with deadlines at the busiest time of the year. Vicki commented on the increased reporting requirements brought about by “No Child Left Behind.” Neither miss these cold mornings, worrying about students who weren’t at school when teachers reported them absent during first period. Inexperienced teens driving on winter road conditions is always a concern. Marilee’s final comment on what she doesn’t miss was, "Monday mornings."
More memories being made
Retirement has brought about opportunities for both of these school employees to travel. Vicki has traveled to the northwest, southwest and then traveling to the southeast visiting the area of hurricane Katrina with her son, youngest daughter and sister-in-law, giving them the opportunity to join other Storm family members. They assisted in rebuilding the first home in the coastal town of D’Ibberville, Mississippi. The experience was something that was a huge feeling of accomplishment for the four of them. Vicki also noted that when she isn’t traveling she enjoys following her grandkids activities as they are growing, she likes to sew and read. Vicki says she enjoys whatever else this wonderful life has to offer.
Marilee says she keeps plenty busy. Because of her continued commitment to education and wanting to have a say in the continued high-quality education provided at OakIand-Craig, Marilee ran for school board and was elected this past year. Another passion for Marilee is the Swedish Heritage Center. Its success takes up some of her time. She helps the curator with whatever is required. Throughout the year Marilee does the bookkeeping for Harvest Moon Pumpkin Patch, and works there during the Fall season. Volunteering is something Marilee is used to doing, so she shares her talents by playing piano at Oakland Heights one morning each week, or more often when needed. She also provides music at Salem Covenant Church on Sundays. Crocheting is another talent of Marilee’s, so she continues to turn yarn into beautiful afghans, always having one or two in progress. Recently Jim and Marilee have found their dream get-away, so they spend part of our time at their cabin in Estes Park, CO. Marilee questions “How did I have time to work?”
Lifelong Students
Change in education is a given. Both former school office gals agree that technology has brought about the biggest impact on education. In similar words their message was the same, education is what makes our world a better place. One concern they shared is the new requirements that are forced on teachers all the time. About the time new implementations are met, something new comes along. Some requirements are so time consuming; it leaves less time to actually teach.
Both Marilee and Vicki have seen so many students and lots of families during their years in the offices. Both agree they are fortunate to have had the opportunity to assist in the education journey. They both feel good about having had somehow made an impact while working with teachers, administrators and other support staff.
Vicki’s advice, “Go for that education because that is something no one can ever take away.” Marilee shares words of wisdom from her Dad, “If you fail to plan, then you plan to fail!” Marilee credits her Dad’s advice for helping her now enjoy retirement at its fullest. “You think you have years before you retire,” she adds, “but in reality, you don’t."
Words of gratitude and the feeling of being blessed were expressed as we ended our interviews. Both are thankful to have worked at our local schools. They both shared they feel we have solid educational systems with teachers and staff that truly care about each student.
