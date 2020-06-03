The three restaurants in Decatur are as ready for their customers, as customers are ready to go out to eat and see others in a public setting. A new list of rules from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for restaurant owners went into effect on June 1st.
The owners and managers are making adjustments to ensure rules are followed and diners can be confident everything possible is being done with safety in mind.
The list of guidelines include:
(1) patrons required to remain seated unless placing an order or using the restroom;
(2) Limited to 50% occupancy maximum at a time
(3) Six feet separation between seating of different parties
(4) Six feet separation between entertainers and performers
(5) Maximum of 6 individuals in a party (groups larger than six need to split into multiple tables)
(6) Food cannot be consumed while seated at the bar
(7) Games such as pool, darts, arcade games, etc. are prohibited
The Green Lantern
The Green Lantern has recently expanded their take-out only service and are now welcoming patrons back to dine-in.
The managers recommend patrons call in ahead to make a reservation. If there should be a change in the hours, the restaurant’s Facebook page is updated regularly.
Dwane and Sheryl Piere, along with John Sidwell went over some of the things being done to comply with regulations. Tables in the dining room are set up so every other table is not used by diners. A Flowering plant sets on out-of-use tables, making it look as though the unused tables are part of the decor.
Reading the list of requirements, #5 states no more than 6 can be seated together at one table. Piere shared that a family of 7 came in for cheeseburgers recently and were told they needed to separate and be seated at two tables. “The mother was quick to come up with the solution, settling the five kids at one table, while she and her husband sat at their own table,” he said. The rule worked out well for everyone.
The Green Lantern’s salad bar is no longer offered, but individual salads are prepared on chilled plates. Each salad is carefully put together in advance with lettuce, other veggies and croutons, making a nice addition to enjoy while waiting for the main course.
Another change you will notice when visiting the restaurant is that the cash register is no longer set up in the dining room. All payment transactions will be made in the bar area.
The familiar offerings of the Green Lantern are the same favorites customers have always enjoyed. But the choices are currently on a three page print-out that can be disposed of after orders are placed. This practice provides less chance of germs lingering on reused menus and less work for employees, eliminating the need to sanitize the plastic covered menus after each use.
Broadway Brothers
Decatur’s Broadway Brother owners, Justin Boden and Derek Swanson, credit small town support and employee flexibility for their survival during the state mandated health ordinances.
“Unfortunately, the closures started right around the time where our business builds for the summer peak,” Boden said. “We knew we would have to be savvy to keep our employees and customers safe while retaining income. In order to keep our doors open, our bartenders had to adjust to curb-side services. Food sales has been our saving grace with many locals stopping to order from our regular menu or the smoked specials we offer on the weekends. We are beyond grateful for all those who continued to support us even though they couldn’t join us inside. Some patrons would even eat in their cars just to hang out with our staff a little longer.”
Swanson and Boden got creative and planned a weekend to bring food out to people since they couldn’t come to them. One of Decatur’s biggest draws is the campground, so the guys brought in a catering trailer to the park to served their smoked ribs. “The weekend was a hit and we were grateful to the Decatur Town Board for letting us experiment with unique ways to keep going,” Boden said. “Depending on the duration of regulations and health codes, we may take our food on the road again.”
At the start of Spring, the state lifted the ban on selling to-go mixed drinks, giving Broadway Brothers another fun, new way to accommodate customers on the outside. Patrons enjoyed having a place to be social again and be safe. Justin shared, “some of the older community members reminisced with us about the time of drive-in’s. There would be some Friday/Saturday nights where we would look out to see rows of cars parked outside, with people waiting for food orders and visiting with each other from their cars. Seeing that kind of support, when we know everyone was being affected financially, meant the world to us.”
Both Swanson and Boden consider themselves lucky to have really great staff (bartenders and cooks) who accepted the change in service of the increased to-go order demands and the physical demands of running between vehicles to the restaurant, rain or shine. Both agreed that not only has our staff been “on the move” outside, they have taken the increase in sanitation in stride, as well. They added that at the start of the closures, they had rearranged seating so that only 10 or less people could sit inside.
Thinking back to the beginning of necessary changes they noted it was surreal to see tables pushed together and chairs stacked on their stage, where one-man bands would have entertained weekend customers.
Justin said, “once we moved to curb-side, our staff worked hard to sanitize door handles, counter tops, menus, etc. because customers had to come inside to pay. For the most part, we were able to shift to doing most exchanges of food and money at the customers’ car windows.
Pop ‘n Docs
The Marina location of Pop ‘n Docs, Decatur’s popular spot for boaters, groups of motorcyclists and area diners is just getting started for the 2020 season. It is such a relief to see the business up and going after the fire last year cut the season short on Labor Day.
Along with renovations from fire damage, the Kwikkel’s were faced with the need to make adjustments to be in compliance with current regulations. Lots of work had to be completed to be able to re-open the middle of May, but everything worked out. The inside dining area has a list of rules for customers to abide by to be seated at a safe distance. The person behind the counter has a window to separate them and customers when orders are being placed.
“It is great to be open again and customers are doing a good job of maintaining social distancing,” Mark Kwikkel said. “Our staff continues to keep tables cleared and sanitized. We do encourage patrons to sit outside on the deck in the open air.”
In closing, Boden commented “thankfully our town has dodged most of the outbreak; however, our restaurant did close down for a while when COVID-19 found its way to Decatur and neighboring communities.”
The village imposed a ‘downtown mask’ recommendation for a short while. Broadway Brothers had masks made for our bartending staff”. The Green Lantern employees are wearing masks when serving their customers.
Even though regulations are starting to lift, the town’s restaurants continue sanitizing methods and make things work to comply with the 50% capacity regulations.
