Village Board meet in Decatur
All five members were present at the July 9th meeting of the Decatur Village Board. Chairman Siecke called the meeting to order at 4:30 p.m. and noted the Open Meeting Rules were posted.
During committee reports, Hightree noted no electrical service was pulled during the month of June. He also reported that two new electrical poles will be set to provide power in two separate areas.
Troutman shared that water loss has dropped to 42.6% thanks to repair to areas where leaks were discovered. At this time Siecke shared two bids were received to provide service to a new residence. Another bid was reviewed to repair the sewer line on a portion of Broadway Street by the old school building. A motion was made, seconded and approved to accept the bid from Nelson Construction to complete the projects for a total cost of $64,241.25.
Reports continued with Warren reporting that $14,401.31 was collected in camping fees during the month of June. Warren also reported things went well over the 4th of July weekend. Klatt reported that he has a meeting scheduled to visit with the company who did the street work last year. He will be asking them to return to redo areas that are not satisfactory. Bids will be advertised to continue other needed street repairs.
Siecke noted a bill has been submitted from the Sear’s Center Foundation in the amount of $255 for a system to display art in the Sear’s Senior Center. All members were in agreement to approve the bill.
Russ and Brent McCall addressed the board to discuss weight limit signs on the street that is their only access to their farm ground. After discussion it was agreed that traveling the street to bring in heavy farm equipment was necessary. It was also agreed that before farm equipment is driven on the road, a phone call will be made to the city office to make it known they would be bringing their equipment to the field.
At 5:27 the council members went into Executive Session to review applications for a Police Officer and a maintenance position.
The Budget Hearing and the next regularly scheduled meeting will be held August 20th at 4:30 at the City Hall.
