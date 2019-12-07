It’s never too early to plan for an event as big as the Burt County Relay For Life to be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 in the Craig Gym. The 2020 relay theme will be Building Hope. Organizers want to start building that hope well in advance of the event to make it one to remember.
Do you know any youth organizations that might be able to assist or JUST ATTEND? The organizing committee loves seeing kids get involved in this event. Whether it is organizing or joining a team, volunteering at the event, raising funds for American Cancer Society, we love it. But most of all ATTENDANCE is huge. When the kids come and have fun, then we adults feel like the event’s activities are a success.
Organizers would love input from kids! “We encourage them to either come to a monthly meeting of the group or talk to someone on the organizing committee,” said organizer Alisa Uhing. For more information or to offer input, please contact Becky Anderson at Washington County Bank, Stephanie Jones or Leslie Greve at MercyOne Oakland, Sara Cameron, Pam Leistra, Alisa Uhing, and many others would love to hear from you.
If anyone would like to volunteer to entertain (i.e. Dancers, musicians, Flag ceremony etc.) please notify Bev Landholm at the Red Barn Vet Clinic.
Please plan to join a monthly Thursday meeting to discover how you can help Build Hope.
Upcoming Relay For Life Burt County Meetings
Monthly meeting day: 2nd Thursdays – Meeting will start at 6:30 and go approx. 1 hour
December 12th at Craig Fire Hall
January 9th in Tekamah (Site: TBD)
February 13th at Lyons Bethany Lutheran Church
March 12th at Craig Gym (tentatively)
March 26th, the night before Relay at Craig Gym
Event: Friday, March 27th at Craig Gym
