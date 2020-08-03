It’s no secret that events like the Relay For Life of the Burt County Area have had to cancel their spring events due to COVID 19 concerns. When you are a fundraising organization for such an important cause, Attacking Cancer from Every Angle, creative thinking is required to be able to hold the event.
The local Relay board has decided to encourage a socially distanced, virtual, two-weeklong event starting on Sat., Aug 1st and actually does not fully conclude until Sun., Aug. 16th.
The annual auction will begin online on Sat., Aug. 1st at 9:00 a.m. and will conclude on Sat., Aug. 15th at 5:00 p.m. Visit www.biddingowl.com – Burt County Relay For Life to participate. Winning bidders will receive an email invoice and items can be picked up on Sun., Aug. 16th at the Craig Gym from 5:30-7:30. A grab-and-go dinner will also be held on that same day and time at the Craig Gym.
A list of other daily events for the week of Mon., Aug. 3rd – Sat., August 8th can be found in the accompanying schedule.
Luminaria Bags
Luminaria bags are available for a free-will donation (not through the website) on Saturday, August 1, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Craig Post Office, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 605 Main, First Northeast Bank of Nebraska, 440 Main in Lyons, Save More Market in Tekamah, or the Oakland-Craig Elementary School parking lot and First Northeast Bank of Nebraska, 215 N. Charde Ave. in Oakland.
Participants are encouraged to display their bags at home in their driveway, sidewalk or porch using the tea lights provided at 8 p.m. on August 8. You will not have to return the tea lights as organizers hope that you will use them during our Relay For Life 2021 event.
Be sure to take a photo and post it on your own social media page. “We want to see how many luminarias are glowing!”
Please remember, you can also make a general donation on their website: www.relayforlife.org/BurtCountyN.
