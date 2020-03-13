Date to be determined
“As much as we didn't want to, our Relay For Life of the Burt County Area decided to postpone our Relay event because of the corona virus craziness,” Alisa Uhing shared viw email. “Because a lot of what we do is celebrate survivors we didn't want to risk anything for them and their already compromised immune systems. We also thought if we made the decision early rather than waiting a week or so we would have time to inform everyone and ask you to help spread the word. We did not choose a new date as we are going to wait to make sure this gets cleared up first.”
Again, NO Relay For Life event March 27th. Please spread the word and stay tuned for a new date down the road!!
“Thank you for understanding and sharing the news,” Uhing said.
