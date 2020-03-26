The 2020 Relay For Life of the Burt County Area event, scheduled for this Friday, March 27 in Craig is postponed to a date to be determined. As with many other community events, it will depend on the containment of the Covid19 virus. We are all praying for a vaccine!
Many things have come to a halt with this virus. One thing that does not stop is the fight against cancer that so many face. That is why American Cancer Society Relay For Life is so important. The funds and awareness raised go toward search for the cure, prevention, education, rides for treatment, and lodging at Hope Lodge among other things. The theme of our Relay this year is “Building Hope”, something we all need now.
The Burt County Area Relay For Life, started by volunteers in 2012, will be holding its 9th Relay this year hopefully. The location rotates among towns in the county; this year was to be in the Craig gym. Fundraising has been going on many months, and many corporate sponsors and individuals have donated. We will hopefully be able to announce in the near future a new date for the 2020 Relay! Watch this paper for details. We also have a website you can check out. Thanks!
