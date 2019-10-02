Donna Meyer, an event planner with Faith Ambassadors Lutheran Parish (a five site parish that shares clergy, one of the first to do so, in the State of Nebraska), wanted to host a fun and informative evening focused on cancer awareness.
“This is a special time that the ladies in the surrounding communities can come together to support a great cause,” she said.
“For me, it was an eye opener when my mom passed away from cancer at such a young age. It is important to learn the facts,” she said.
It is estimated that 266,120 women and 2,550 men in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer this year.
It is estimated that 40,920 women and 480 men deaths from breast cancer will occur this year.
On Thursday evening, October 10th, a “Pink Out” Ladies Night focused on Cancer Awareness is planned at the Redeemer Lutheran Church site, located at 601 East Fulton Street, Hooper, Nebraska.
Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., with a $5.00 admission fee. The public is invited to the event, which is designed to raise awareness of the disease that affects so many.
A light meal, which includes a tossed green salad topped with chicken and choice of dressing, coffee and pink lemonade and cakes and cookies, will be served upon arrival.
Various vendors and crafters will offer an “early bird Christmas” or “wow, I want that” shopping experience, while awaiting the main event.
The program will begin at 7:00 p.m.
“We have fantastic guest speaker line up. One of the guests is Cathy Sabata, a cancer survivor, who will tell us the story of her three sisters and their genetic testing. Another guest is Julie Rother, from Spiritual Direction, who will teach us how to pray for the sick.” Meyer said.
A style show by Cato’s, of Fremont, will follow. You will get to see their latest line of clothing, and perhaps, you may even recognize some of our local gals – as they model.
The site host will be accepting gently used wigs the night of the event. Donated wigs will be cleaned and taken to the Wig Bank at the La’ James Beauty College in Fremont. In the event you know of someone in need of a wig, let the host know that night.
There will be a lot of wonderful door prizes given away throughout the program. “We simply asked for support and have been blessed by donations,” Meyer said.
“We can hardly wait to host this event again. We are excited about giving back to our local communities. Monies raised will be donated directly to a local cancer survivor in financial need,” Meyer said.
“We do it because we love it,” Meyer said. “It’s a cause that hits home with me, not just in October, but 365 days a year.”
To assist the evening of the event or for more information, call (402) 909-2721.
