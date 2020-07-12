Our world has seen a lot of changes in the past few months. Churches have seen many changes also. Redeemer Lutheran Church Hooper has not been immune to change also. May 17th the congregation began meeting in their parking lot. Services were sent over radio waves by an FM transmitter as worshippers joined while in their cars. For the past two weeks several members brought lawn chairs and joined services from both their cars and the church’s lawn.
This past week Redeemer welcomed Pastor Casey Lieneman as their new minister. Pastor Casey grew up on a farm outside of Beatrice, Nebraska and most recently served a church in West Virginia. Pastor Casey and his wife have two young sons.
The changes continue as next week Redeemer will conduct services both in the sanctuary and in the parking lot. Redeemer services are held at 9am. The Redeemer Council has done extensive research to prepare the sanctuary for individuals to return. CDC guidelines will be followed. Everyone is invited to join in worship by entering the sanctuary or by joining the FM service in the parking lot by tuning their radio to FM 95.9.
If you have questions please call the church office 402.654.3835.
