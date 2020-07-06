It was a long wait but area children were ready to dive in as the Oakland Swimming Pool finally opened up for the season on Monday. The temperatures were cool but that didn’t keep more than 30 from taking their first plunge within the first 30 of opening.
Directed Health Measures due to COVID 19 kept many of the children home and the swimming pool empty. Relaxed directives led to a decision by the Oakland City Council to open the pool, if only for a month or so.
Tyson Harney said he had found other employment being uncertain if the pool would open but was happy to be able to step up as the pool manager once the decision was made to open. He and Selena Johnson, lifeguard, welcomed swimmers by taking temperatures, passing out rules, and regulations, and having parents sign waivers. A fixture at the pool the past several years, Johnson kept her fingers crossed that she would be able to return as a lifeguard.
Harney and Johnson are joined by 12 other lifeguards in keeping the pool open from 1:00-8:00 p.m. each weekday and 1:00-6:00 on Saturdays and Sundays.
This was likely the quickest the pool has ever been made ready to open. The typical 2 weeks preparation was condensed into only a few days. “Brian Johnson (parks supervisor) was very helpful in getting things opened quickly,” Harney said. “The other lifeguards worked really hard cleaning to pool before being filled.”
Now that the pool is open, there will be little time for Harney’s crew to celebrate as stricter cleaning guidelines are in place. Every hour and a half they must wipe down every surfaced that is touched, clean the showers and toilets, spray down the walls and other tasks to keep any potential COVID molecules from spreading.
Because of virus concerns, the diving board and slide are closed. There are only 5 lunge chairs out as it would take forever to have to wipe down all the chairs periodically through the day.
Capacity is also limited to 75 at a time. “Capacity is our biggest potential concern,” Johnson said. “Today is kind of cool out but when the temperature climbs into the 90’s we expect more to be here.”
If a swimmer arrives and there are already 75 people there, they will be asked to wait or return at a later time. In order to accommodate more swimmers each day, if capacity becomes a problem, swimming time may be limited to one a a half hour interval. Reservations and timeslot signups are not required at this time but may be implemented if warranted.
Other regulations due to directed health measures include:
Swimmers must stay 6 feet apart in and out of the pool. Pool noodles will not be available. Swimmers may bring their own limited number of toys but they are not to be shared beyond a family group.
Traditional swimming lessons are also on hold. Private lessons can still be arranged.
The pool will be open on July 3rd but closed on the 4th.
