Local author shares her stories
On these hot summer days many book readers (myself included) enjoy reading books written by Mary Connealy, of Dectur. When counting the blessings of Burt County, having a talented writer like Mary is one of the top ten.
I recently learned a lot about our local author through the benefits of messaging and emailing back and forth with her. We are both looking forward to having a conversation over lunch sometime soon.
Mary’s roots in Burt County run deep. She is a 1974 graduate of Lyons High School and is married to her high school sweetheart and classmate, Ivan. Mary’s Mom, Dorothy Moore is from Lyons. Mary’s dad and Ivan’s parents also graduated from Lyons. Ivan and Mary live in Ivan’s grandfather’s house and their children attended Elm Creek country school.
Through our electronic conversations on our iPads and computers, Mary told me she started writing when her youngest daughter, Katy, went to Kindergarten. After seventeen years of being a stay-at-home mom she had some time on her hands, and that same year, 1994, she acquired her first computer.
“I sat down with the idea to try writing a romance novel and what I found was something that absolutely suited me,” Mary recalls. “It was the most fun I’d ever had in my life. Unlike a lot of authors who write a book, then set out to sell it, rewrite it, pitch it to editors and publishers for years, I’d just finish a book and start a new one.”
Not really sure if she would actually sell each book she wrote, Mary says she did seriously pursue publication. “Once I got started writing and finding self-satisfaction in doing it, I just kept writing,” she said. “There is something about the idea I’ve got whirling in my head and that blank page on the computer screen turning into the start of a new book that keeps me writing.”
Mary’s determination and love of writing continued and after ten years she was still trying to sell her first book. At the end of that ten years, Mary earned her first contract with Barbour Publishing. In those 10 years Mary had twenty finished books on her computer.
“Barbour Publishing asked if I had anything else.” Her answer, of course was, “Yes, I most certainly do!”
The publisher was so sure of Mary’s success, they bought nineteen books from her. She said at that point she didn’t get to write any new stories. Her time was spent making revisions. She put all her efforts and skills she learned into getting her books ready for print. She expressed her appreciation for the support she experienced from Barbour Publication.
The first book Mary finished was called Golden Days, but the first book to release was called Petticoat Ranch. Her second book beat the first into print.
Petticoat Ranch was released in February of the year her daughter, Katy, graduated from high school. She measures her writing career by Katy’s school years.
Mary’s writing is what she calls “Romantic Comedy with Cowboys.”
Currently Mary writes for Bethany House Publishing and she has written a few books for other publishers.
Mary has successfully written sixty-four books that have been printed. She recently completed her sixty-fifth book, which will release in October and has contracts for three more.
I continued asking more questions, because it was interesting to me, hearing about her book writing journey. Knowing Mary has had book signing events I asked about her experiences during those.
“Aafter my first book was released, I did book signings everywhere I could find a bookstore willing to host me. I’ve calmed down a lot in the years since then. The book signings don’t seem to have any great effect on how the books sell. But I do enjoy meeting bookstore owners and I enjoy talking to people who love to read. So, I still do them now and then,” Mary said.
Coming up with such interesting stories is a process Mary enjoys.
“I usually come up with my story ideas while I’m researching my books. I’ll read some historical tidbit that I’ve never heard before, or never heard in quite the same way. That sets me off playing ‘what if.’ I also love visiting museums and reading historical biographies. If I can find a first-person account of some historical event I love pouring over it, getting a feel for the language used, the setting through the eyes of one man or woman.”
Mary said that she gets a lot of the humor in the books from watching her husband. “Ivan grew up being one of seven sons. Some of my stories revolve around watching him react to our four daughters. He loves them and finds them very mysterious at the same time. His relationship with them always strikes me as the way a tough cowboy, or mountain man or some man in a very male world (as the American frontier was) would react to handling a woman who comes into his life. Charmed and fascinated and a little scared and always baffled.”
As a fan of her writing, I have often lent Mary’s books to others only to reret not getting them back. There are times I think about Mary’s stories and wish I could re-read them. One of my favorites is one with a frontier woman who lost her husband and lives alone in a remote location.
When a male stranger would approach her cabin, she had an old gross stinky mule blanket, (or some sort of smelly thing she had packed away for such emergencies, to make herself as offensive as possible when she greeted strangers at the door). I can’t remember which book that was written in, but if I could find it I certainly would buy it again, along with some of my other favorites.
Mary’s writing makes a lasting impression, written in her style, making it almost as though you are watching it happen on TV. Another favorite of mine is about a pioneer woman watching a posse chase a fleeing man and run his horse over a cliff. The woman was able to rescue the “so-called” convict back to health, only to discover as he started looking normal he was a dead-ringer for her late husband. It took lots of convincing but as their relationship grew, it all made sense. He was a relative of her late husband and not a criminal, just all a matter of misunderstanding.
As I looked through the list of titles on Mary’s website,(www.maryconnealy.com) I am thinking it may be a story in the Kincaid brothers series, “Over the Edge”.
“One of my very favorite things to hear is about different generations reading my books,” Mary said. “I love the idea that they can reach across wide stretches of years and still have appeal.”
Mary writes Christian fiction. Her books revolve around country life, with more roping and riding in them than there is romance, though there’s that, too. Her books are non-age or gender restrictive. Fun and interesting for all ages.
Mary’s most recent release is Woman of Sunlight, book #2 in the Brides of Hope Mountain series. Mary shared that as a rule, she writes in three book series. Book #3 of her latest series will be released in October, titled HER SECRET SONG.
So, get a glass of iced tea, and comfy chair and relax for some lazy days of summer, enjoying Mary’s newest books. After reading her latest released series, my guess is you will be looking for more good reading in some of her other 60+ publications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.