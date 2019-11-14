The Logan Valley Quilters Guild presented six Quilts of Valor during the Lyons Veterans Day program on Monday at the Lyons-Decatur Northeast School. Recipients were Alice Jansen, Rex Sears and Elmer Tippery all of Decatur, and Gerald Newill and Ron Tenney of Lyons. Ken Gill also received a Quilt of Valor in absentia. His quilt will be presented by his son Ron Tenney.
About the Recipients
Elmer Tippery
Elmer Tippery is a WWII veteran. He enlisted in the US Army Air Force in Oct. 1944. He was called into duty in August of 1945. He went into the service to become a pilot. He was stationed in Illinois, Utah and Washington. He was then stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska where he became an Officers Cook. His days started at 4 a.m. and finished around 6 p.m.
Elmer was discharged in Dec. of 1946. Since he never became a pilot in the service, as soon as he got home, he took flying lessons and bought a 2-seater plane. He traded his plane in for a tractor when he got married.
Gerald Newill
Gerald Newill enlisted in the army in 1953. He did his basic training at Fort Leonard, Missouri.
He was sent to France ready to be sent to Korea. He was a combat engineer. The one thing Gerald liked about the service was it got him to be thinking on his own.
Rex Sears
Rex Sears enlisted in the Marines in 1959. He chose that branch because of their reputation for being tough. He was stationed at several bases, but his permanent duty assignment was at Camp Matthews in San Diego, California where he was a clerk for the Legal Chief.
During Rex’s advanced training, he qualified as a sharpshooter every year for 4 years. He was to be a rifle instructor but when he reported for duty, the administrative chief looked at his service record and noticed that Rex had completed courses in typing and record keeping so he was assigned a desk job. He was discharged in 1963. Rex is a past Burt County commander and past area A commander.
Alice Jansen
Alice Jansen is the first woman in Burt County to be awarded a Quilt of Valor. Alice enlisted in the Air Force in 1963. She was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio TX. She was then sent to Greenville where she went through tech school and then back to Lackland. Her job at Lackland Air Force Base was to fill out paperwork to induct the enlisted officers. Alice was discharged in October of 1964.
Ron Tenney
Ron Tenney joined the Navy in January of 1966 and was discharged in October of 1969.
Ron entered boot camp in San Diego on April of 1966 and was put on the USS Colette DD 730 ship. He was stationed in Japan for 2 years. On the ship some of these duties included a plane guard, ship escort, and search and rescue. His main job was in the engine room.
He was in the Vietnam War and received the Vietnam campaign medal. Ron sailed to the following ports: Philippines, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, and then finally home. Ron was selected to participate in the Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2017.
Ken Gill
Ken Gill, who is Ron Tenney’s stepfather, was unable to attend today's presentation but will be receiving his quilt from his son. Ken enlisted in 1943 in the US Army Air corp. He spent only 28 days in basic training. Since there was an equipment shortage, he trained in civilian clothes with a 2 by 4 piece of wood for a gun.
He trained for 2 years to be a mechanic and electrical and gunnery technician on a B29. He was stationed in Guam. He was a member of the youngest bomber crew on Guam, so they were assigned a variety of missions including patrol duty over Hiroshima to look for survivors of the torpedo USS Indianapolis. He was a left gunner in the 28th bomb squadron, 19th bomb group, 300 and 2nd bomb wing and the 20th Air Force. Ken was on the last bombing mission World War 2 on August 16, 1945.
About Quilts of Valor
Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 with a dream, literally a dream. Founder Catherine Roberts’ son Nat was deployed in Iraq. In her dream she witnessed the transformation in a young veteran's demeanor from one of despair to comfort through the power of being wrapped in a quilt.
The first QOV was awarded in November 2003 at Walter Reed Army Medical Center (WRAMC) to a young soldier from Minnesota who had lost his leg in Iraq. From Catherine Robert’s home in Seaford, DE, the Quilts of Valor movement spread across the nation and beyond through the power of word-of-mouth and the Internet. The Logan Valley Quilt Guild has presented numerous quilts over the last year and continues to honor local veterans with these labors of love.
