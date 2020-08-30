According to the latest research done by the United States, Treasury people throw away $62 million in change every year. The nephew of Lyons resident Pete Johnson decided to do something different with his.
While Johnson’s nephew chooses to stay anonymous, his project is anything but. The Navy Seal veteran took it upon himself to honor all the veterans and make a flag. This is not just any flag, however. It is made out of pennies and quarters.
He used 1,549 older and darkened pennies to serve as the red stripes and blue field, 926 shiny and new pennies for the white stripes, and 50 quarters as the stars. In total there are 2475 pennies, and all totaled up to $37.25 in change.
At a hefty weight, it takes two people to lift it. The state quarters are placed in the order of when they became part of the union. After the coins were in place, they were covered in acrylic resin to keep them in great shape for all of time. The custom-made stand was made by Jesse Hansen at Jr’s custom woodworking.
“The anonymous veteran wanted it to help the Lyons VFW. With it being difficult to do any fundraising we decided to raffle it off,” Rick Coen, Jr., of the VFW said.
“My nephew comes from a family where several members from multiple generations served in the military. He made it to honor not just them but all the people that served,” Pete Johnson said.
The raffle drawing will be held at the LDNE Veterans Day program where the winner will be announced, and all the proceeds will be going to the VFW. The flag is currently on display at Steiny’s General Store in Lyons. You can buy a raffle ticket there as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.