Members of the Village of Decatur Board had a lot of things to cover at the monthly meeting held this past Thursday evening.
Monthly Committee reports were given. Hightree reported 2 meters had been pulled because of delinquent payments. Troutman reported 100 new water meters have been ordered. Troutman also reported the loss of water had decreased to 51.7%. He noted 2 suspected areas that may need repair, getting the water loss to a lower percentage. Warren reported August revenue from campsite rentals was $5,600.00. The Labor Day weekend resulted in every campsite being used. The park will be open until mid-October, weather permitting. It was discussed and decided that those campers who have rented campsites throughout the summer would receive a discount for the remaining time until the campsites were closed down for the season. Additional trash cans for the park have been ordered and signs will be ordered and put on each campsite to remind campers to stop using fire pits for trash and to properly dispose of cigarette butts around their campsite. Warren noted he had received a request from a group of hunters to extend camping at the park to tent camping during deer season. It was a topic of discussion of how to keep a restroom open for the hunters during the time they want to camp. Further discussion will take place at the October board meeting.
Siecke reported an additional account has been opened to deposit funds raised from the additional 1% City Sales Tax. Siecke reported the previous year’s audit is completed.
Among the visitors was John Dockhorn, representative of the Burt County Public Power District. He thanked the board for the partnership shared in providing the community with electricity and extended an invitation to call any time there was a problem. Board members returned their gratitude for the quick responses when problems do arise.
Among agenda items approved were: Sapp Bothers prepaid propane proposal for 6000 gallons for $.81 per gallon, mailing utility bills in envelopes to avoid the postcards being lost in the mail, a request from Justin Bowden for a one time use liquor license and a request to have a Street Dance on September 26th, and the current agreement with King Garbage Service will continue.
Tabled until the October meeting were agenda items: Employee Health Insurance, Passing Resolution #09102020-2 to increase the Restricting Funds Authority by 1%, (the Resolution needing 75% of the board in attendance to pass), and Repair work to the sidewalk at the Community Center/City Hallm(due to needing bids for the project).
Two separate Public Hearings were held, including: The One and Six Year Street Plan, with no changes from the existing plans that are currently being addressed. The 2020-2021 Budget Hearing was conducted with Siecke explaining that for the most part the budget is the same as the previous year.
Three Resolutions were read and approved: the Resolution of the One and Six Year Street Plan, Resolution #09102020-1 to set the 2020-2021 Tax Levy, and the Resolution to continue Participation in the Papio Missouri River NRD Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.
September claims were previously reviewed by Troutman and Warren and a motion was made, seconded and approved for payment.
The next regular meeting will be held on October 8th, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.