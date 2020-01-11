Pop n Doc's Restaurant and Marina is currently getting the necessary work done to get it back to normal after damages incurred from the fire after Labor Day weekend. Boden Construction recently started tearing out all the damage to the upstairs apartment. Essentially everything needs to be removed down to the wall studs, and soon work will begin replacing the insulation and sheetrock. The entire apartment had extensive smoke damage even though the actual fire was confined to the area near the washer and dryer.
After investigation it has been determined that the fire was started from towels that are used in the restaurant to wipe up grease from the fryers. Doug Kwikkel noted, “We have been laundering towels used in the restaurant since we purchased the marina in 2010. We basically continued following the same way of laundering towels as the previous owners. We have now been told that in order to eliminate future problems the towels and other items that are used in the restaurant should be commercially laundered. Commercial cleaners use harsher detergents than household laundry detergent, which does not remove all the oil and grease residue." Doug added he wasn't aware that the dried towels were removed from the dryer and placed in a basket in front of the dryer. That basket full of hot towels began building heat and eventually sparked flames.
It has been a tough year for the family owned business. Kwikkel noted, “It's like my brother Mark said the morning after the fire, 'we have endured a flood, fire and we only have famine left!'” Kwikkel added, “Once again, we will make lemonade out of lemons. If it wasn't for all the support from family, friends, the community and especially our customers (who we consider our family) it would be even tougher."
The Kwikkels are looking forward to re-opening in the Spring, knowing they are only a few months away opening and will be seeing everyone again, and that makes it worth it. Continued gratitude was expressed to all three of the volunteer fire departments that responded the night of the fire. Kwikkel commented, “It was kind of surreal to see so many friends in firemen's gear, instead of shorts and t-shirts, arriving by fire trucks instead of by boats!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.