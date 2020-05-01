Though polling places in Burt County will be open on May 12, Sarah J. Freidel, Election Commissioner, said more than 1,600 have voted early. There are 4,829 eligible voters.
“For the 2016 and 2018 elections we didn’t even have 1,400 voters in either one of those,” Freidel said. “We could have precincts where no one shows up. This is the most voters we have ever had in a primary since I’ve been in office.”
There are no changes as far as availability of polling places, though the number of workers may be lower.
“My boards that are working the places might be short, but it was approved by the state that we can run short of volunteers,” Freidel said. “Typically, we have five registered voters that volunteer to do it per precinct, but we have permission to lower it to three per precinct if we have to.”
Freidel said there have been cancellations from poll workers.
“They are cancelling if they don’t want be there,” she said.
The poll workers are instructed to set the tables and chairs apart to follow the recommendations for coronavirus.
“Every precinct has gloves, wipes and hand sanitizer,” Freidel said. “A poll worker can choose to use the safety equipment.”
Freidel said every voter will be given a black pen to vote with and take home.
“Nothing will be reused,” she said.
The Burt County Courthouse is locked, and the Nebraska Secretary of State provided the county with a secured collection box.
“It is bolted into the sidewalk and secures the voter ballots until we retrieve them,” Freidel said. “Other ballots are being received via mail.”
Find all election information regarding deadlines, dates, ballots, etc., at burtcounty.ne.gov.
The last day to request ballots be mailed is May 1. The 2020 Primary Election deadline is April 27 for registering by mail, via electronically, or via DMV. The deadline is May 1 at 6 p.m. for in-person registrations.
You can register in person at the Burt County Clerk’s Office, on the 2nd floor in the courthouse, until 6 p.m. on the second Friday before any election.
The polls are open on May 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
