The first topic was to finalize plans for Halloween. Parents with kids in costumes will meet at the City Hall at 5:00 p.m. From there everyone will parade down Main Street to North Park, where costumes will be judged. Age group categories for the costume judging are: 0-2; 3-4; 5-6; 7-8; 9-10 & 11-12. The Community Club will provide roasting sticks to roast hot dogs and marshmallows on a contained fire. Hot chocolate will also be provided.
Trick-or-Treaters will leave the park and be all around town, knocking on doors and ringing door bells to fill their bags with candy. Be sure to leave your porch light on if want Trick-or-Treaters to stop by for a treat. Please be extra cautious if you are driving around town so everyone can have a safe and fun night.
A Thanksgiving drawing is planned, with two winners receiving a basket filled with everything you need for Thanksgiving dinner. There will be cans placed in various businesses from November 18-22 for you to enter your name in the drawing. The cans will be located at the bank, the Village Clerk’s office, the Post Office and the Sear’s Senior Center. Two names will be drawn at the Bank on November 22nd. Winners do not need to be present to win.
The annual Deck the Hall is being held on Saturday, November 30th. Everyone is encouraged to join the Community Club in decorating the City Hall for the Parade of Trees. Decorating will begin at 10 a.m. Then the Club encourages businesses, organizations and individuals to bring a tree and decorate it. Access to get into the City Hall to decorate your tree is during Village Office hours on December 2nd through December 6th.
The Parade of Trees, Santa’s Visit and a free Community Club Chili feed will be held in the Community Center. Doors will open at 5:00 and Santa will arrive around 5:30.p.m. on the main level. The Chili feed will be downstairs. (Free will donations are appreciated, but not required to enjoy a bowl of chili.)
